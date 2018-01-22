Lions Clubs help Corby Children’s Centres, Wellingborough charities, national and international causes

Members of Corby and District Lions Club presented a cheque for £2,000 to the Joint Heads of Pen Green Centre, Tracy Gallagher and Angela Prodger.

Mike Garlick said: “We collected £2,000 from staff and customers at Asda, Tesco and Morrisons over the Christmas period and we wanted to give this money to help struggling families with young children in the New Year.

“Each of the four Children’s Centres - based at Pen Green, Kingswood, Exeter and Woodnewton - will get a share of this.

“Many of young families who the centres work with struggle at this time of year, especially if they don’t have relatives in the town.

“The money will be used in small amounts - like helping low income families by topping up electricity and gas cards during the winter months or providing transport to hospital appointments.”

The Lions had tour of the Pen Green Centre and met parents of the children.

The centre provides a warm, comfortable environment where carers can socialise with other parents whilst their children can play and learn in safety.

The Lions also met several members of staff who explained their work with some families who were struggling with violence, debt and eviction.

One of them said: “Some families are living solely on benefits and if there is any delay in their payments there is going to be an immediate problem if there is no food in the cupboard for the children, let alone themselves."

l Members of Wellingborough & District Lions Club would like to thank the pubs, clubs and restaurants who kindly hosted one of their chocolate Santa Christmas 2017 draws, and to their customers for their generous support.

Over £1,200 was raised which will help to fund the many worthwhile good causes, both locally and further afield with which Lions are involved.

Current projects include: Hearing Dogs for Deaf People; English Federation Disability Sports; Diabetes; Water Projects in Third World Countries; as well as support for local charities such as Glamis Hall, The Daylight Centre and Homestart, all based in Wellingborough.

