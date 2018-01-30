Lionel Richie to perform in Northamptonshire this summer

Lionel Richie will kick off his summer tour in the county in June.

The singing icon, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won for Grammy Awards, will headline the venue on Friday, June 1.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 10am, starting from £45.

Saints Season Ticket holders and email subscribers can get access up to 48 hours early.

This will be the first time Richie has appeared in the UK since his 2016 All The Hits tour, which followed a phenomenal Glastonbury performance in 2015 – with more than 200,000 people flocking to the Pyramid Stage to make up the biggest crowd of the weekend.

Richie said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long-awaited return, and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

Richie’s 2018 tour will see him visit iconic venues across the UK, performing hits from his extensive and much-loved repertoire.

Saints chief executive Mark Darbon said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Lionel Richie to Northampton on what promises to be a special night.

“Franklin’s Gardens is not just the home of the Saints, but a superb multi-use venue which is well suited to host events of this scale, and I can’t wait to see both our regular supporters and non-rugby fans welcomed into the Club in the summer.

“We hope to welcome more events of this calibre in the future and to cement Franklin’s Gardens as a leading multi-purpose venue across the UK.”

Richie is known for hits including Lady, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling Say You Say Me, Hello and All Night Long.

A range of hospitality packages will also be available in the Franklin’s Gardens Boxes, Sturtridge Suite and Director’s Lounge.

For more information about hospitality packages call 01604 751543.

General admission tickets will be available via ticketmaster.com, AXS.com, gigantic.com and alttickets.com