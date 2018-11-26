Light up a Life this Christmas in support of Corby hospice

A hospice is inviting people to join them as they remember their loved ones this Christmas.

Lakelands Hospice in Corby are giving people the chance to reflect and remember loved ones at its annual Light Up A Life services, the first of which was held last Thursday in Willow Place.

The ceremony sees people make a dedication in the form of a shining light on the Christmas tree and the next event is on Thursday, December 6 at 6.30pm in the Butland Road hospice.

The Christmas trees are the focal point of each service and will be illuminated throughout the festive season with hundreds of lights to represent the life of family and friends who are loved and missed.

Community fundraiser for the hospice, Marina Rae, said: "Our Light Up A Life services are very important to Lakelands Hospice, we feel privileged that we are able to help the community to remember their loved ones.

"The services are poignant and a really beautiful way to reflect and remember loved ones."

The services will include Christmas carols, readings, performances, a reading of the dedication names and the lighting of the tree.

Anyone can participate and dedications can be made even if you are unable to attend the services.

All names will be entered into a special book of remembrance, which will be displayed on both nights and in the hospice’s reception throughout 2019.

Dedication forms are available from the hospice, its website or Lakelands Emporium.

Light Up A Life pins are also available to buy for £2 from the hospice or emporium, Tesco Extra, Morrisons and all High Street Bakery locations across Corby.

"The hospice is very grateful for support from numerous companies and individuals with its Light Up A Life services, with particular mention to Barry Currall and his team at Cooperative Funeralcare in Corby as they sponsor the event by covering printing costs, providing the book of remembrance and providing all the refreshments and mince pies," said Marina.

The hospice also thanks Fiona Castle OBE, Corby mayor Cllr Mohammed Rahman, Corby deputy mayor Cllr Lawrence Ferguson, centre manager for Willow Place Dan Pickard, Corby Silver Band, Emma Mellon and Paul Davis, Katie-Rose Parker, Colin and the team at Mobile Promotions, Brooke Weston CTC and all the volunteers who help out at the services.

Lakelands Hospice provides care for adults in Corby and the surrounding area affected by life-limiting illnesses such as cancer and advanced heart failure.

The day therapy service is open five days a week and supports 75 patients each week, totalling more than 3,700 attendances each year.

It also provides its Hospice At Home service, offering end-of-life care to people in their own home.

It costs £525,000 for Lakelands to provide these services, but as the hospice receives no Government or NHS funding, it relies totally on charitable donations, fundraisers and legacies.

For more information about supporting the hospice’s work and fundraising, call the fundraising team on 01536 747755.