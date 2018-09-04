Lifeline to workers at Wellingborough firm facing redundancy

Some 600 logistics workers whose jobs could be lost in the wake of the House of Fraser collapse have been offered guaranteed interviews at other firms.

Tuffnells and Smiths News are hoping to recruit new warehouse and driver employees from those affected by the possible closure of XPO Logistics’ two sites in Wellingborough and Milton Keynes.

Tuffnells, which has a depot in Brackmills Industrial Estate in Northampton, and the Smiths News, which has a site in Milton Keynes are “guaranteeing interviews for experienced people” currently employed by XPO Logistics.

Jonathan Bunting, chief operating officer of Connect Group PLC, which owns Tuffnells and Smiths News, said: “We have a number of warehouse and driver vacancies open as we reach a busy period of the year, so we’d be happy to guarantee interviews to experienced people who are interested in joining our team.

“My message to those impacted by the closures is simple – get in touch – we would love to hear from you.”

XPO Logistics is a supply chain manager for House of Fraser, which was bought out of administration by Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley in August.

However, some 627 jobs were put at risk on August 17, after it emerged Sports Direct was not obliged to pay off the £30 million the company was owed by House of Fraser at the time of its collapse.

Tuffnells Parcels Express works delivering irregular parcels and freight. It has 37 depots nationwide, employs over 2,000 people. The company has recently celebrated 100 years of distributing to customers.

Smiths News has 39 depots across England and Wales and distributes 35 million newspapers and 11 million magazines each week.