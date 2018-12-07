Library on Corby estate could move as part of new plan

A long-standing library on a Corby estate may move into a nearby venue as part of plans by Northamptonshire County Council to reduce its annual library costs by more than £500,000.

Danesholme library in Corby is one of the 17 which are proposed by the county council to become community managed libraries next year.

The authority, which has to make savings of £43m, is proposing to retain 14 larger libraries and give further statutory protection to another five that will be handed over to community groups.

The plans, which have to undergo an eight-week consultation, have had a mixed reaction across the county. Danesholme library is one of those which has had a community group step up to take over.

The proposal is to move it less than 50 metres away into the Danesholme community centre in Danesholme Square where a self service provision will be offered.

The library has been housed in its current location since the Danesholme estate was built in the 1970s. The building is owned by the borough council and leased to the county council.

County councillor Chris Stanbra, who has been involved in securing the future of the library, said volunteers were in place to help out.

He said: “I met with the chief executive of the borough council and asked what support was available and I was told that there were grants available. But we can’t afford to take the existing building on.

“We have put our proposal to the county council and we have not heard back to say that it can’t happen.”

If the county council reduces the numbers of libraries it runs from 36 to 14 it will save £543,000 in the financial year 2019-20.

The plan will be decided by cabinet on Tuesday (Dec 11) and then the full budget will be voted on in February.