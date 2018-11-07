Library loss could see Higham Ferrers running book lending service from mobile unit

A town library could be replaced with a book lending service run from a mobile unit.

Higham Ferrers Town Council has applied to install the temporary unit in the car park adjacent to the sports pavilion at Saffron Road Recreation Ground.

If it gets the go-ahead, it would be somewhere for people to go and borrow books from as the future of the town’s library remains uncertain.

Documents submitted as part of the town council’s application say: “Northamptonshire County Council is working towards closing Higham Ferrers Library on Midland Road, Higham Ferrers.

“After careful consideration Higham Ferrers Town Council has decided they cannot justify and afford to purchase the current building because it has not been well maintained and with the age of the building and the work that is needed a budget of £750,000 was needed.

“The town council considered alternative locations and the only option was to use a portacabin to house a book lending service.

“This would stay in place whilst they work to deliver their proposed plans for a new community building to replace the sports pavilion.

“It was agreed that the location should be on the car park by the sports pavilion as it was immediately available, central to the town and utilities could be sourced from the sports pavilion.”

It says the building is not deemed to be permanent as it will be relocated once a permanent building is available.

And the documents conclude: “The overall justification is around the need for the facility to avoid the loss of a community service.”

The town council’s application will be considered by East Northants Council.