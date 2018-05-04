Let’s get behind Kettering star Kyren

We’ve been blessed with some glorious snooker successes in the north of the county since the turn of the millennium.

Wellingborough’s Peter Ebdon was crowned world champion in 2002 and was followed by Shaun Murphy, who was raised in Irthlingborough, three years later.

There’s never been a winner from Kettering – but Kyren Wilson could yet change that.

He heads into tonight’s penultimate session of his semi-final 9-7 down to John Higgins in a race to 17.

And we’re encouraging the town to get behind him as he goes for a first world final at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Kyren’s friend Ian Hay said: “I’d just say how much he puts into the game and it’s all paying off.

“Nobody deserves success more than him.

“What you see is what you get with him.

“He’s genuine and grounded which can be hard, being in the public eye as he is.”

Kyren, 26, is ranked number nine in the world but has never made it this far in the World Championships.

He lives in the town and is a member of the Argyll Club in Argyll Street.

Kyren, known as ‘The Warrior’, went to Montagu School, now Kettering Buccleuch Academy.

Dino Di Salvo, principal at Kettering Buccleuch Academy, said: “I am very pleased for Kyren and wish him every success in the semi-finals.

“As a teacher it’s always pleasing to see your former pupils go on to succeed in their chosen professions.

“As with every success, it is the years of practice, resilience, hard work and commitment that ultimately pay off.

“It’s a great lesson for all our young people and we hope he goes on to win!”

Kyren’s semi-final with Higgins continues tonight at 7pm on the BBC.

The final session starts at 2.30pm tomorrow, with the final - against Barry Hawkins or Mark Williams should he make it - over Sunday and Monday.

Leave your messages of support for Kyren on our Facebook page by searching for Northants Telegraph.