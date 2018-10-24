Less than two weeks until Corby’s fireworks extravaganza

It’s almost that time of year again with Halloween and Bonfire Night celebrations just around the corner in Corby.

Corby Council has announced details of two of their events, including the annual free fireworks extravaganza.

Before the November 5 celebrations a Halloween Spooky Walk will be held around the grounds of East Carlton Country Park on Wednesday, October 31.

There is a fancy dress competition for families dressed in their scariest Halloween costumes at 5.45pm.

The spooky walk will set off at 6.15pm.

Entrance to the Halloween night is £5 per car and all proceeds go towards the event. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Those attending have been told to wear suitable footwear and bring waterproofs if needed. Onsite catering is available.

For more information about the Halloween event contact East Carlton Country Park on 01536 770977.

Less than a week after the Halloween happenings it will be time to bring the family together at Corby’s biggest free firework and bonfire event, which is taking place on Monday, November 5, at Corby Boating Lake in Cottingham Road.

At 6.30pm the torchlight procession assembles at Corby East Midlands International Pool car park.

At 6.45pm the torchlight procession moves off, led by the piper, and at 7pm the bonfire is lit.

The firework display starts at 7.30pm.

Corby Council say they would like to thank the sponsors of the 2018 Firework and Bonfire Night, Premier Roofing Systems Ltd, Pilz Automation Technology, Seatons Solicitors and Love Corby.

Corby Council’s lead member for community, Cllr John McGhee, said: “Halloween and Bonfire Night are Corby’s biggest events with thousands of people turning up from in and around the borough every single year.

“We are very proud to be able to deliver the Halloween event for the cost of just £5 per car and continue to put on a spectacular bonfire night absolutely free to attend.

“This ensures our events are open to all and gives youngsters the opportunity to really join in the fun this time of year.

“So whatever the weather, come and join us, wrap up warm and enjoy - they are certainly two events that are not to be missed.”

For more information call Corby Council’s culture and leisure department on 01536 464042.