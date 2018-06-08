Leicestershire school may put on buses to attract Northamptonshire pupils

A school in Market Harborough is looking to put on a new bus route to attract pupils from north Northamptonshire.

Robert Smyth Academy says it has been approached by a number of Northamptonshire parents, asking about the potential of a new bus route to enable students from the neighbouring county to attend the town school.

The proposed route would run between Desborough, Rothwell, Rushton, Loddington and Harrington.

It would offer parents of students in these areas the choice to attend a school that has been judged as ‘good’ by Ofsted in 2017 and which says the school is on “a journey to excellence”.

New principal Daniel Cleary, who started at the school this week, said: “We want to open opportunities for students from these locations to be able to access RSA from September 2019.

“We are inviting them to contact us for personalised tours to get a feel of what our school has to offer.”

The potential bus route would open up an extra north Northamptonshire catchment area for the school of more than 20,000 people.

At the moment, because of Market Harborough’s location on the edge of Leicestershire, comparatively few RSA pupils come from south of the town.

Mr Cleary said the school’s high-ranking sixth form and it’s “all-through” experience were particular strong points.

“The academy is on a journey to excellence and can already offer potential students the opportunity to join a school that ranks Sixth Form students in the top 15 per cent nationally and has above national and local averages of students securing both English and maths at Grade 5” he said.

“We also offer a family ethos and an ‘all through’ experience, where students join at 11 and can study until they are 19 years old, meaning that they establish strong personal friendships throughout their time at school.”

And he added: “Our commitment to learning beyond the class room through our arts, sport, vocational and academic pursuits is also outstanding and one that we are very proud to be able to offer every student.”

Mr Cleary said as the school’s new principal who had recently moved his own family from the Channel Islands to the East Midlands, adding: “I know how important it is to select the right school, because ultimately, all parents want the best for their child.”

He said he had been delighted by the level of interest in Robert Smyth from parents in Northamptonshire.

“I look forward to meeting as many of them as possible on tours of the school, ahead of our open evening in September,” he said.

“We are excited about the potential of a new bus route and will be offering parents interested in this service the opportunity of registering their interest by contacting the school directly.”

For more information on the proposed bus route or to register your interest, please contact Alishia Read at aread@robertsmyth.tgacademy.org.uk.