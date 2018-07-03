Legendary dance DJ joining Corby Radio

A former Radio 1 DJ is set to join the weekend line-up at Corby Radio.

Dave Pearce, the legendary dance DJ, is joining Corby Radio with his Dance Anthems show which will air on Saturday nights at 10pm.

The show, which was originally broadcast on BBC Radio 1, has a loyal following and Dave continues to host one-off special shows on BBC Radio 2 and 6 Music.

He has sold more than one million mix compilation albums in the UK with numerous top five UK chart positions.

Dave continues to tour the world playing his sets and has held residencies in Ibiza, Ministry Of Sound in London and BCM in Mallorca.

Dave said: “I’m pleased to be bringing my authentic Dance Anthems show to listeners in Corby.

“There really is a huge demand in clubs and festivals right now for dance music from the 90s and 00s, much of which I was lucky enough to help break first time around with my original Dance Anthems show.

“I’m also looking forward to spinning a few new tracks that are huge in the clubs for me right now but are often not getting the exposure they deserve on other UK stations.”

Station manager Des Barber said: “I’m hugely excited to be able to bring such a well-known name to Corby Radio - the show, which is well established from its days on BBC Radio 1, will really help strengthen our weekend line-up and add to the weekend feeling across the borough.”

Dave Pearce Dance Anthems starts on Saturday (July 7) from 10pm.