Leading singer songwriter David Ford performing in Northampton

Singer songwriter David Ford is on the road touring in support of his new album and headlines the Roadmender on Saturday.

Ford released his sixth LP Animal Spirits last month. The collection of songs has cemented Ford’s place as one of the UK’s top singer songwriters and social commentators.

A pioneer of the loop machine, Ford’s one-man show varies from heavy-stomping rock to moments of heartbreaking tenderness. Hailing from the South Coast of England, Ford has been lauded by press and public alike throughout his-long solo career. His debut album, I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I’ve Caused, was included in both The Times and Word Magazine’s top ten albums of the year. His records have achieved number one slots on iTunes and in 2014 he travelled to Paris to receive the French Grammy award for song of the year.

In 2015, Ford toured with a show he called ‘The One-Man Full-Band Show’. Ford headlines the venue on Saturday, June 23. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £12 in advance.

Shed Seven headline the venue next Thursday ahead of the their biggest headline gig to date the following day alongside Reverend & The Makers and The Twang at Sounds of The City at the Castlefield Bowl.

The York five-piece rose to fame in the ‘90s and were one of the leading lights of Britpop with two gold albums and 15 Top 40 singles.

They released their fifth album Instant Pleasures in November year – their first release since 2001’s Truth Be Told. Tickets are sold out.