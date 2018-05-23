Leader of Wellingborough Council re-elected for third year

The re-elected leader of Wellingborough Council has said he is ‘up for the challenges’ in the next 12 months.

Cllr Martin Griffiths has been re-elected as leader of the district council for a third year and also continues to lead the ruling Conservative group.

Cllr Tom Partridge-Underwood has been re-elected as deputy leader and will continue to support the leader.

After the authority’s annual council meeting this week, Cllr Griffiths said: “I am delighted to continue to lead this council through what will be challenging times in the coming months.

“It’s been an honour to be part of the success of the last 12 months and what we have achieved as a council, with the progression of major projects in the borough such as Stanton Cross, Tresham College and Leyland Estate improvements as well as other projects to improve shop fronts in the town centre and a successful 39th Waendel Walk.

“In addition to these, there is of course the re-development of the prison site on the edge of the town, which will bring employment opportunities, as will some of the other projects mentioned.

“All this can only enhance the promising employment rates and growth within the borough, underlining the positive progress Wellingborough has made – which is bucking regional trends.

“In terms of our position as a council, we have good financial management in place, significant assets at our disposal, and are proud to be debt free.

“We have recently enhanced the value of our assets by building a crematorium which goes from strength to strength, and by letting a contract for the Castle Theatre which will secure the future of performance arts in the town for

next 10 years or so.

“Residents are at the heart of everything we do and this will continue as we enter a period of change within local government in Northamptonshire.

“We have an excellent team of officers at the council who are striving to deliver the best services for everyone we serve, and this will continue.

“I am looking forward to the coming year and I’m up for the challenges in the next 12 months.”