Latest stars confirmed for Northamptonshire charity all-star football match at Sixfields

TV personality Kerry Katona is joining Katie Price on the sidelines at Sixfields later this month, it has been revealed this week.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has been revealed as one of the latest celebrities confirmed to be taking part in an all-star football match at Northampton Town’s Sixfields Stadium in aid of Wellingborough charity Niamh’s Next Step.

Other stars recently confirmed include former Charlton Athletic and Fulham defender Paul Konchesky, X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother contestant Stevi Ritchie, ITV Survival of the Fittest contestant Warren Phillips, and Love Island’s Dom Lever and Alex Beattie.

The stars will join TV personality Katie Price, James Argent (Arg) from The Only Way is Essex, EastEnders actor Jake Wood, best known for playing Max Branning, and Blue singer Lee Ryan.

Comedian Alan Carr and his father Graham, a former Northampton Town manager, will lead the opposition at the Niamh’s Next Step charity game on Sunday, April 15.

In a tweet posted on social media platform Twitter on Wednesday (March 4), Kerry Katona said: “Can’t wait to be part of this huge celebrity match at Northampton Town FC on Sunday 15th April.”

The aim of the event is to raise awareness of a rare type of child cancer called neuroblastoma.

Niamh’s Next Step, based in Wellingborough, was set up in 2013 by Chris and Samantha Curry, following the death of their five-year-old daughter Niamh, who had suffered from neuroblastoma.

Chris Curry said: “Tickets for our incredible charity football match are selling like hot cakes. We hope everyone will come down and support one of the biggest charity events Northamptonshire has seen.

“We’re very proud to be working with Northampton Town and Sellebrity UK to bring celebrities and the work of Niamh’s Next Step together. Money raised from the event will help to fund vital research into childhood cancer in memory of our courageous little girl Niamh.”

Around 100 children are diagnosed with neuroblastoma each year in the UK, of which only around 30 per cent will survive. There is currently no government or NHS funding into the research of neuroblastoma in the UK.

Niamh’s Next Step exists to raise money and awareness of neuroblastoma while offering help, support and advice to children and families affected by it.