Latest addition to Rushden Lakes tees off next month

An adventure golf centre is set to open at Rushden Lakes next month.

Paradise Island Adventure Golf has announced they will open two courses at the retail mecca in ‘early April’.

Images from other Paradise Island courses.

Featuring a variety of themed areas, both courses will start with players going through a plane wreckage pay booth.

In course one, Temple Ruins, participants go on an adventure through a treacherous swamp and onto ancient temple ruins before making their way through a deadly jungle.

In the second course, Volcano Trail, golfers negotiate their way through the cannibal camp before making their way through the jungle and taking on a magnificent ancient volcano in search of a perfect hole-in-one.

Craig Nichol, marketing manager at Paradise Island Adventure Golf, said having fun is par for the course.

He said: “We’re really looking forward to teeing off next month at Rushden Lakes.

“Adventure golf is one of the most popular leisure attractions in the UK and we’re excited to be a part of a fantastic new leisure development at Rushden Lakes.

“This is crazy golf as you’ve never seen it before and offers an exciting and affordable day or night out for families, friends, couples and groups.

“It’s also a great place for team building, corporate events and for birthday parties for all ages.”

The opening of the Rushden Lakes site will mark the company’s seventh location following sites in Manchester, Sheffield, Derby, Cheshire, Glasgow and Livingston.

The Rushden Lakes centre will provide up to 10 new jobs.

It will be housed in the leisure terrace alongside the recently-opened play park, trampoline centre, a series of restaurants and the multi-screen cinema which is set to open later this year.

With the Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre just yards away it will not be the first birdie at the retail destination.

To keep up to date with the adventure golf launch to and to receive offers visit www.paradiseislandgolf.com or www.facebook.com/piagrushdenlakes.