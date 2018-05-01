Latest addition to Kettering’s High Street opens today

A new store will open its doors in Kettering’s High Street today.

KCU (Kettering Community Unit) is opening a new furniture charity shop at 57-61 High Street.

The KCU shop in High Street. NNL-180430-134031005

They say the store will sell good quality, low cost furniture and household goods as well as upcycled furniture, produced by students on their upcycling courses.

Chief executive officer Paul Jackson said: “Over the years we have seen the demand for low cost furniture increase and we are delighted that we will be able to continue to support our community with this provision from a prime site location.

“We will also be able to showcase the amazing transformation that our students have achieved by making ordinary pieces of furniture into works of art.

“We hope that everyone will come and support us as all profits go back into running our services.”

The shop opens today (May 1) at 10am.

The unit was most recently occupied by Topshop, who closed their store in February.

Topshop’s closure in Kettering left the Northampton branch as the only branch left in Northamptonshire.