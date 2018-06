Northamptonshire Police have closed the A14 because of an ongoing incident.

The A14 is closed between junction 3 - the A6 at Rothwell - and junction seven at Kettering as a member of the public is believed to be in an unsafe position on a bridge.

Traffic is at a complete standstill and motorists are being asked to avoid the area and divert through Rothwell.

Police officers are on the scene and the Highways Agency say they will provide updates on social media.