Last orders for this landlord and landlady from Wellingborough

A husband and wife who have helped raise more than £200,000 for charity are preparing to call last orders for the final time.

Dot and Josh Joshi took the helm at The Royal in Knox Road, Wellingborough, in 1994 and spent more than 10 years there before moving on to The Rising Sun, also known as the Good Shot, in September 2008.

Dot and Josh behind the bar with daughter Lisa

They have been there ever since, but are preparing to call time for one last time after nearly 25 years together behind the bar.

Dot Joshi said: “It is nearly 25 years in the trade for me and 37 years in the trade for my husband.

“Being landlord and landlady, we have met so many wonderful people over the years.

“It has not been a job to us, it has been a wonderful 25 years of getting to know some of the best, most generous people you could wish to meet who have raised so much money for all different charities.

“The RAOB joined us about six years ago and have helped us so much in donating money for our chosen charities.

“We raised the money by having various events, including pub olympics, curry nights, discos, race nights and sponsored walks.

“Our daughter Lisa has worked for us for the last 17 years.

“We have a lovely family who have all helped out with the business over the years.

“We have raised over £200,000 in the last 25 years for different charities.

“Thank you to all our lovely customers.”

Charities which Dot, Josh and their customers have supported over the years include Cransley Hospice, Rowan Gate School in Wellingborough, Thomas’s Fund, Delos, the air ambulance, Sunflower Day Centre and Anthony Nolan.