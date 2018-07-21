Last day for Rushden shoe firm’s leather buyer

A man who has been at the heart and sole of this shoe firm for nearly half a century is finally calling it a day.

Robert Taylor started working at Grenson, a firm which has been in Rushden for more than 150 years, back in 1969.

But he is retiring after 49 years as the leather buyer for the company which makes designer shoes for men and women.

Thursday was his last day and Robert’s colleagues gathered for a presentation from Grenson’s owner and creative director Tim Little and to wish him well in his retirement.

A spokesman for Grenson said: “We presented him with a voucher for a golfing holiday and a set of bespoke golf clubs as Robert is a keen golfer.”

Grenson has been based in Rushden since 1866, starting out at the Corn Merchants in the town before moving to Green Yard.

When bigger premises were required in 1895, they built a factory on the corner of Queen Street and Cromwell Road which they remained at until 2013 when they re-located to the current site in Crown Way, Rushden.

Grenson opened a new store in New York in 2016, which was the same year that it celebrated its 150th year in business.

As part of the celebrations, they had a garden party at the Rushden factory which included a fly-past by the Red Arrows.

Grenson was one of many firms from the footwear industry which played a huge role in Rushden’s growth, with more than 100 boot and shoe factories in the town in the mid-1900s.