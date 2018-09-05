Last chance to nominate Corby’s sporting stars

People are being urged to get those last minute nominations in for the Corby Sports Awards ahead of Friday’s (September 7) closing date.

The Corby Sports Awards is a great way to thank the town’s local clubs, schools, volunteers and individuals for their contribution to sport.

It could be someone who has gone the extra mile in a local sports club, a team which has gone unbeaten during the season or an athlete who has become a champion in their sport.

The nomination process is open until midday on Friday and there a total of 12 categories available, recognising everyone from teams, coaches, volunteers and athletes.

Nominations can be made by going to www.corby.gov.uk/corbysportsawards and completing the online form.

Winners will be shortlisted by a panel and announced at an invite only awards ceremony in October held at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel.

There are still sponsorship opportunities available in a number of categories.

Anyone who wants to be a sponsor for the Corby Sports Awards 2018 can contact Corby Council’s sports development team on 01536 464047 for more details on this or on the awards and nomination process.