Last chance to get nominations in for Spirit of Corby Awards

People have just 24 hours to nominate someone for the Spirit of Corby Awards 2018.

Each year the awards highlight the great contribution residents make to the town, the special talents they have, but they are also a way to thank unsung heroes in the community who go above and beyond.

The nomination process closes tomorrow (Thursday) and Corby Council, along with the event’s sponsors (Core at Corby Cube, Northamptonshire Police, Savoy Cinemas, Spirit Hyundai, Tata and Quantum Print) are urging people to make a nomination for someone special.

Council leader Tom Beattie said: “We have been running these awards every year since 2006 thanks to the fantastic local sponsors that support it and we have seen some amazing and really inspirational nominees.

“We know that this year will be no different and we are urging those in the community to get nominating before the closing date on Thursday.

“It doesn’t matter if the reason is big or small, if you think someone has made a difference in your community or done something they should be proud of then let’s celebrate it by getting your nominations in.”

Nominations can be submitted by filling out a form on www.corby.gov.uk/spiritofcorby, or by picking up a form from the Help Desk on the ground floor of the Corby Cube.

Last year’s winners are not eligible to be nominated for the same award again and the deadline to submit nominations is 5pm tomorrow (Thursday).

The categories are:

- Young Spirit of Corby Award

- Club Spirit Award

- Community Spirit Award

- Creative Spirit Award

- Educational Spirit Award

- Environmental Spirit Award –

Once all nominations are in, an independent panel will select a shortlist for each award.

The shortlist will then be announced and people will be asked to vote for the winners.

The overall Spirit of Corby Award supported by The Core at Corby Cube will be chosen by an independent panel from the winners of the other categories.

The winners will be announced at the awards night which will take place on Friday, September 21, at The Core at Corby Cube.

For more information regarding the Spirit of Corby Awards contact Corby Council’s communications office on 01536 464020 or e-mail kim.buzzard @corby.gov.uk.