Last chance to donate to our annual appeal

There’s only a few days left for people to donate to our annual toy appeal.

Every year the Northants Telegraph teams up with Mother Christmas – Jeanette Walsh – and the county council’s social services teams to bring some festive joy to disadvantaged children.

And as our picture shows, dozens of you have already done us proud yet again this year with your generosity!

People are asked to drop off gifts before Monday, December 17.

This year donations can be dropped off at Kettering’s William Knibb Centre, in Montagu Street, between 9am and 3pm, from Monday to Friday.

Gifts can also be dropped off at the Corby Cube, which is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am until 5pm.

Wellingborough Museum is also acting as a collection point and is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4.30pm.

Donations, which must be unwrapped, can be anything from toys for young children to items suitable for teenagers such as make-up, toiletries, jewellery and vouchers.

As well as our readers backing the appeal, staff at windows and doors manufacturer Velfac have been contributing gifts at the firm’s on Kettering Venture Park.