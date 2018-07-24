Large rocks placed around Kettering sites to prevent Traveller camps

Kettering Council has placed large rocks around two sites in the town that have been the subject of illegal encampments.

Travellers have pitched up at both the Northampton Road playing fields and Ise Lodge in recent months.

The rocks around the playing fields.

But the council has now agreed to spend up to £40,000 to “target-harden” them in a bid to prevent them from gaining further access.

A Kettering Council spokesman said: “Following a number of recent illegal traveller incursions, a number of requests from residents and after a discussion with the police, Kettering Council agreed to spend up to £40,000 in ‘target-hardening’ those sites that are routinely the subject of unauthorised traveller encampments.

“This includes Northampton Road and the Ise Valley.

“Other areas, such as Weekley Glebe, will be covered later.

“The works at the Ise are nearly complete.”

Independent councillor Michael Brown (Brambleside) said: “This is good news, I have been suggesting this to the council for a number of years now and it’s good to see they are finally listening.”