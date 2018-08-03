Large cannabis factory found in Wellingborough

A cannabis factory containing plants with a street value of £140,000 has been discovered in Wellingborough.

Officers found 200 plants in the property in Stourton Close in the town at about 3pm today (Friday).

The raid was carried out as part of Op Viper, the force’s crackdown on serious and organised crime, particularly those people involved in drug, violence and firearms offences.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “They found 200 plants with a street value of £140,000.

“Enquiries are ongoing and the investigation continues.

“We are looking for the people involved.”

The spokesman added that no arrests have been made yet.

Officers tweeting from the raid said: “We have just conducted a warrant in Wellingborough and found a large cannabis factory - entire house converted.

“Huge haul taken off our streets that would have fuelled violence and criminality.

“Fantastic result and investigation ongoing.”

Officers want to hear from anyone with information about the cannabis raid discovered today or anyone who has concerns about other properties being used for similar crimes to call 101.