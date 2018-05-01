Laptops stolen and cars searched by burglar in Northampton break in

A burglar used keys he stole during a break-in at a Northampton home to search the victim's cars.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the burglary in Ross Road, Northampton at the weekend.

An offender broke into the property between 10pm on April 28 (Saturday) and 10am on April 29 (Sunday) and conducted a search before taking two laptop computers and the keys to two cars.

The cars were searched but not taken in the incident.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.