Landmark day for Corby railway station

“We’re not stopping here."

That was the message from rail campaigners at a party to celebrate a decade since Corby railway station reopened.

Corby railway station

A celebratory event was held yesterday at the station to mark today’s tenth birthday.

But the people who were instrumental in the campaign to get the station reopened said that they weren’t resting on their laurels - and said that the proposed twice-hourly service from the station was vital to ensure its growth.

The station reopened more than 40 years after it first shut in 1966 following a long-running campaign by the then MP Phil Hope, former leader of Corby Council Jimmy Kane and a huge number of local grassroots campaigners.

David Fursdon, who was part of the original group who forced through the 2009 reopening of the station, and has continued the fight to ensure the service prospers, said: “It’s a great day.

Rail campaigner David Fursdon

“We’re not stopping here though. We’ve got the platform extension which will allow 12-carriage trains to stop here and we are really pushing to make sure the promised twice-hourly service comes through for us.

“It’s important to mention Jim Wade who sadly died last year as he was instrumental in the Railfutures group and was the adopter of Corby station.

“He’s not here to see this but we are still using all his knowledge and wisdom that he passed on. He would have been proud.”

Tasty cakes were provided by Enid Johnston who runs the Coco Loco cafe at the station.

Celebrations for the tenth anniversary of the opening of Corby railway station

The station continues to grow and last year welcomed more than 300,000 passengers - nearly triple the number who used it in its first year.

MP Tom Pursglove said that he will do everything he can to ensure the growth of Corby railway station.

He said: “This was a huge achievement for the town ten years ago.

“It’s made such a huge difference in terms of jobs and investment into the area.

A train pulls in to Corby railway station

“The amount of people I speak to on the doorstep who tell me what a bonus it is to have the station here.

“I visited a significant local employer recently who told me that they are looking at future investment in Corby and that this station made a real difference to them.

“It’s important that demand continues to grow. We know that northbound services are currently quite limited and that’s something that I’ll be asking questions about of the people bidding when the franchise is re-awarded.

“It’s a good opportunity to look at that and see how we can provide more northbound services from the town.”

Corby Council leader Tom Beattie said that it was a proud day for the town.

“A lot of local people worked really hard to ensure this station reopened, including Phil Hope whose role was instrumental.

“It’s been really transformative for the town of Corby and we would not have been able to proceed in the way we have without the station.”