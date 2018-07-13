Landmark case sees Kettering man prosecuted over dog microchipping

A Kettering man has been given a criminal behaviour order for not microchipping his dogs in a landmark case.

Matthew Fletcher, of Edinburgh Road, pleaded guilty to failing to microchip his dogs at Northampton Magistrates’ Court - the first prosecution of its kind in the town.

In October 2017, Kettering Council’s wardens team was informed of a stray dog that was found by a member of the public.

They established that Fletcher was the current owner but the microchip was not up to date.

It was later discovered that Fletcher had a number of other dogs in his care that did not have an up to date microchip.

It has been compulsory by law since April 2016 for owners to ensure that their pet is microchipped and that their details are kept up-to-date.

After a number of requests to microchip his dogs, which were ignored, Fletcher was prosecuted.

He was ordered to pay a £125 fine, £200 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also given a 12-month criminal behaviour order (CBO) relating to proper dog ownership and registration.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We’re disappointed that we have had to take this action, but it emphasises that we can and will take action against those who do not comply with the law.

“We are happy to help anyone struggling with the process to ensure their dog can be identified.”

Updating microchip details can be done over the phone or online and can cost as little as £15 depending on the database.

To request a dog microchipping appointment visit www.kettering.gov.uk/dogs or call 01536 410333.