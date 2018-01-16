‘Lakelands legend’ raises £2,000 for Corby hospice

A man who raised £2,000 for a Corby hospice during 2017 has been described as a ‘Lakelands legend.’

Tom Oliff organised various fundraisers during the past 12 months in support of Lakelands Hospice in the town.

And he recently presented a cheque to the hospice for the total raised throughout the year.

Sue Hall from the hospice in Butland Road said: “A massive thank you to a true Lakelands legend.

“Tom Oliff raised an amazing £2,000 in 2017 with his records stall at fetes, fairs and bazaars across the county.

“Alongside this, Tom also volunteers at our warehouse and is an invaluable support to the fundraising team.

“People like Tom are the foundation of our hospice, we just can’t thank Tom enough.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

If anyone has any vinyl records in the loft or spare room, especially ones with original sleeves and picture discs, they can contact the hospice or drop them into the hospice’s warehouse marked for Tom’s attention.

