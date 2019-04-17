Lake rescue teenager Nathaniel Clark nominated as 'unsung hero' in Northamptonshire Education Awards 2019

A modest teenager who pulled a stricken primary school pupil from a freezing lake earlier this year has been nominated as an ‘unsung hero’ in our education awards.

Nathaniel Clark, a sixth former at Northampton Academy, dashed to the rescue after hearing 10-year-old Charlie Johnson’s cries for help on January 31.

The youngster got into trouble at Thorplands after his heavy rucksack slipped around his body and pulled him into the water.

Sixteen-year-old Nathaniel said: “My natural instincts kicked in and I didn’t think twice - I had to help the boy.”

He has been nominated for the 2019 Northamptonshire Education Awards - organised by the Chronicle & Echo, Northants Telegraph and Daventry Express - by one of his mum’s best

friends, Jessica Bentley.

Said Jessica: “He doesn’t believe he did anything special.

“But without his help the boy wouldn’t have survived the cold waters.”

Nathaniel is just one of the early entries for our awards, which are back by popular demand for the 11th year.

We need your help to recognise the outstanding work of pupils, teachers, schools and their staff.

We want readers to nominate people for honours that will be presented at a glittering awards evening at the Deco theatre in Northampton on June 27.

Once again, the event promises to be the highlight of the local education calendar.

Entry to the awards is open to all schools, including secondary, primary, nursery and special schools.

There is a wide variety of categories that also recognise the dedication and commitment of teaching staff and education supporters.

Categories include Primary School Pupil of the Year; Secondary Pupil of the Year; Inspirational Teacher Award; Young Scientist/Engineer Award; Sports Achievement; Creative Arts Award;

Changemaker Award; School Trips Award; Unsung Hero; Special School/SEN Provision of the Year; Health & Wellbeing; Career Aspiration; Primary School of the Year and Secondary School of the Year.

Each nomination is considered by our independent panel of judges and our highest scoring entries will be shortlisted and invited to the special awards ceremony.

Key dates: Judging from May 20; finalists named from June 3; awards ceremony on June 27.

The event sponsors are Veolia, while category sponsors are Kip McGrath; The Staff Room; Qube; Baldwins and RockUp.

