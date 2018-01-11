Ladies night being held in memory of Rushden mum

A daughter is raising money for the hospice which supported her mum in her final days.

Charlene Nash is holding a ladies night at Higham Ferrers Working Men’s Club on April 7 in memory of her mum, Mandy Chapman, who died last year.

Mandy Chapman died last July

Mandy from Rushden was just 55 when she died after battling the disease for five years.

Charlene said: “My mum passed away last July so I am doing a charity night for Cynthia Spencer.

“A lot of people loved my mum and there were over 300 people at her funeral.

“I want it to be in memory of her and I want all of the money to go to Cynthia Spencer because they do so much for everyone and they made her life so comfortable.

“I want her to be remembered.”

Mandy was only at Cynthia Spencer in Northampton for 26 days before she died, but Charlene can’t thank the hospice enough for what they did for the family during that time and afterwards.

She said: “I want to raise as much money as we can for Cynthia Spencer.

“They do so much for everyone, the jobs they do for people do change people’s lives.

“I don’t know what we would have done without them.”

Doors for the ladies night on Saturday, April 7, open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from Higham Ferrers Working Men’s Club or from Charlene by calling 07954 269950 or emailing charlenechapman6@gmail.com.

Charlene is also appealing for any donations to go towards a raffle they are holding on the night.

If you can help with a donation, call or email Charlene.