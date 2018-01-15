Labour selects Corby candidate for next election

Labour has chosen its candidate to stand in Corby at the next General Election.

Beth Miller will try to oust the Conservatives for a second time have lost out to Tom Pursglove last June.

Miss Miller increased Labour’s vote share by 6.3 per cent with 26,884 votes but still fell more than 2,500 short of Mr Pursglove.

She says she wants to ‘finish the job’ when the next election is called.

She said: “I am so proud to be selected as the Labour candidate.

“I want to finish the job I started last year, win this seat, send Jeremy Corbyn to Number 10 and Labour back into government.

“With the local Labour Party, I will campaign in all parts of the constituency.

“There will be no ‘no go’ areas.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in.”

Leader of Corby Council Tom Beattie congratulated Miss Miller on Twitter.

He said: “Congratulations to @BethMiller91 selected as PPC for @CorbyENLabour.

“Onwards and upwards.”

Miss Miller’s opponent Mr Pursglove also sent his congratulations.