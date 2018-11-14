Kyren can’t wait to turn on Kettering’s Christmas lights

Kettering snooker sensation Kyren Wilson can’t wait to flick the switch to begin the town’s Christmas celebrations this year.

The 26-year-old, who is currently ranked number nine in the world, will turn on the Christmas lights in the town where he learned his craft.

The father of two will headline the ‘Big Switch On’ on Thursday with entertainment starting in the Market Place while the stars of Aladdin - the Lighthouse Theatre’s Christmas pantomime - and the much-loved Malcolm ‘The Fish Man’ Vials will also be on hand.

Kyren is already enjoying another magnificent season on the World Snooker Tour, having won the Paul Hunter Classic and the Six Red World Championship in Thailand while he was recently beaten 10-9 by the great Ronnie O’Sullivan in final of the Champion of Champions at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

His next big competition is the Betway UK Championship - one of the sport’s Triple Crown events - which is being staged in York.

But the Kettering snooker star is delighted to be able to get the chance to flick the switch.

He said: “I can’t wait! I am a local lad and I love the town I come from.

“I travel around the world a lot so I am grateful for every time I do get to spend time at home.

“I am very grateful for the chance to turn the Christmas lights on.

“I feel like I get a lot of support locally and I have a lot of family and friends in the town who get behind me.

“So to have the chance to help start the festive celebrations in Kettering this year is great for me and my family.”