‘Korby’ is new name for united towns of Kettering and Corby

The new name for the joined up councils of Kettering and Corby is to be Korby, we can exclusively reveal.

The boroughs have been told by the Government they must form a unitary authority after Northamptonshire County Council ran into serious financial difficulty.

Now leaders have said that they want to call the area Korby, and rename the Corby Cube the Korby Kube, to serve as a new headquarters for both towns.

It is likely to be a controversial move, but one that will save the boroughs millions because of the merger of back-office services including HR and IT.

The plan is already afoot after the borough authorities agreed to look at ways they can share refuse collections earlier this year.

It is also expected that the towns’ football teams, Kettering Town FC and Corby Town FC, could join forces at a new, purpose-built ground on the border between the two towns on the A43 - with one end of the ground in Corby and one in Kettering. One of the names being mooted for new stadium is The Rockingham Road Stadium, a nod to the historic name of the A43/A6003.

It is also thought that the towns’ electoral constituencies could be joined to form one larger constituency - meaning sitting MPs Tom Pursglove and Philip Hollobone would have to go head-to-head to fight for their seats.

Lifelong Poppies fan Niamh Gonnahappen said: “This is outrageous. I don’t know what they’re thinking. Poppies fans will never get on board with this. Any fool can see this is going to end in tears.”

It is thought talks could start as early as next week between borough leaders.

Do you think the towns should join together? If not, sign our petition here