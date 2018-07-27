Knives found during drugs raid in Rushden

Officers found knives hidden in a sofa after a raid carried out at a house in Rushden.

The discovery was made after police executed a warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act at a property in Midland Road this morning (Friday).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “It was a property in Midland Road which we forced entry into following community intelligence.”

The spokesman added that the raid is linked to Operation Viper, the county force’s operation to crack down on those involved in gang and drug-related crime.