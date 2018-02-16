Knifeman arrested after another incident at Corby pharmacy

A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery on a Corby pharmacy, which had just appointed a security guard.

The incident took place at the pharmacy at Woodsend Medical Centre in School Lane yesterday (Thursday) at about 12.40pm.

A masked man entered the store armed with a kitchen knife but left after a security guard spotted him.

The man, 35, was later stopped by police and arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and remains in police custody at this time.

The pharmacy is one of three in the town that has recently hired security guards after armed incidents.