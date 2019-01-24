Knife pulled on good Samaritan in Northampton after he offered 'distressed' man a lift

A helpful man who had agreed to give a 'distressed' person a lift had a kitchen knife pulled on him in his car.

The incident happened on Sunday, January 20, between 12.15pm and 12.45pm in Kettering Road, when a man was approached by another man, who appeared very distressed, in the Morrisons car park.

The man agreed to help him by giving him a lift but once they got in the car and started driving, the distressed man pulled out a kitchen knife and demanded cash.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as a man of West Indian heritage, aged 35-30, about 5ft 6in, wearing a sky blue-coloured anorak with the hood up.

"He had a clear complexion and his teeth were bright white."

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information regarding it. Witnesses can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.