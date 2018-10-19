Knife arrests rise in Kettering despite an overall drop in crime

Crime levels in Kettering have dropped slightly in the last year, according to the latest police statistics.

There were 7,416 reported offences between July 2017 and June 2018, data from the Office for National Statistics shows.

That’s down by 1% on the previous year, when 7,496 incidents were recorded.

That means there was a rate of 74 crimes per 1,000 residents during 2017-18, below the England and Wales average of 84.

The statistics are based on crimes reported to the police, and the ONS urges caution in interpreting some of these figures.

Some offences go unreported while others may be more numerous due to a change in the focus of the police or greater public attention.

However the ONS believes crimes such as burglary and theft, which are generally well reported and recorded, have genuinely increased.

Despite nationally rising, gun and knife possession offences in Kettering have dropped by two, to 73 incidents.

There were 464 residential burglaries reported in 2017-18. Due to a change in how the ONS categorises burglaries, the localised figures cannot be compared with other years.

There have been three homicides, which are murders or manslaughters.

There was a 9% increase in offences with knives or sharp objects, leading to the highest number of incidents since March 2011, when comparable records started.

In Kettering theft, one of the most high volume crimes, increased by 23%. Drugs related offences rose by 9%.

Criminal damage in Kettering, which includes arson and vandalising cars and houses, has gone down, from 923 incidents in 2016-17, to 813 in the latest figures.

While violence with injury, which includes assault, GBH and wounding, has dropped, however it is tough to judge as police recording in this area has improved over the last couple of years.

Similarly sexual crime statistics are hard to judge as many more victims are now coming forward due to a series of high profile cases.

In Kettering there were 260 incidents recorded between July 2017 and June 2018, an 8% rise on the previous year, when 240 crimes were reported.

There were also 251 cases of stalking and harassment reported over the same period.