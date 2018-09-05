'Kind, loving' Kettering man died at home after tea lights started fire while he slept, inquest hears

A Kettering man who died of smoke inhalation was most likely asleep when a fire broke out in his flat caused by tea lights, an inquest has heard.

Joseph Gribben, 45, was found dead at his home in Weekley Glebe Road after support workers spotted signs of soot and fire damage above his patio door in September 2017.

But when fire crews got into the flat they found the isolated fire had long been extinguished.

At Mr Gribben’s inquest yesterday (September 5), the coroner heard how he was fond of tea lights and candles, and he may have removed or turned off his smoke alarm earlier in the week.

The inquest also heard there was evidence that he may have awoken and tried to fight the blaze with jugs of water before succumbing to smoke inhalation.

In a statement read out by the coroner, Mr Gribben’s sister Laura said: "Joseph is missed by his family and friends. He had a big kind heart and was a very loving member of our family.

"He had a passion for cooking and food and liked to cook for family and friends.

“He loved travelling and often took off on road trips with friends to the highlands of Scotland. He loved being outside in the countryside."

The coroner ruled Mr Gribben died accidentally.