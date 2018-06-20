Kind-hearted Kettering man completes emotional sponsored swim for hospice

A kind-hearted Kettering man raised hundreds of pounds for Cransley Hospice in memory of his mum’s partner after taking on a sponsored swim challenge.

Ashley Grant, who has autism, took to the water at Kettering Swimming Pool and completed 200 lengths, a total of 5,000 metres, in three hours.

Ashley Grant (right) with Gary Terry

His mum Mary Grant said: “Ashley decided to swim in the memory of Gary Terry, He raised £860 for Cransley Hospice.

“Ashley’s papi was Gary and he unfortunately lost his life to cancer. In his final days he was cared for by the amazing hard-working team at Cransley Hospice.

“Ashley was very close to Gary - he was like a dad to him.”

Gary lived in London but he and Mary were together for nine years.

Mary added: “Gary was first diagnosed with cancer four years ago. He had an operation and chemotherapy and got the all clear. Sadly, he went back a year later and had to have more treatment and unfortunately that time around it did not work.

“He was given six to 12 months to live but lost his battle on January 23 this year.

“Gary was an amazing and kind man who loved the simple things in life and just having company. He will be sadly missed.”

Visit www.cransleyhospice.org.uk for more about the hospice.