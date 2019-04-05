Killer jailed again after Kettering stabbing

A man who once punched and kicked someone to death is back behind bars after a stabbing in Kettering.

Police found convicted killer Rodney Smith, 30, slumped with his girlfriend near the Tesco in Windmill Avenue and bleeding from his hand in the early hours of September 16 last year.

Northampton Crown Court heard today (April 5) how police followed the trail of blood back to a nearby house, where a man opened the door shirtless and bleeding from a stab wound to his chest.

But when officers investigated the attack they found neither Smith, his girlfriend or the victim knew clearly what happened.

His Honour Judge Michael Fowler said: “In reality, all parties involved in that evening were so drunk they can’t give an account of what occurred.”

The court heard Smith, who is from Bedford, and his partner were reportedly invited into her house by the victim to carry on drinking and even spend the night.

That is where the known facts in the case end.

During the evening, Smith reportedly reacted to a “perceived threat” to his partner and used a knife taken from the house to stab the victim in the chest and arm.

He then fled the house with his partner and was found by the Tesco by police.

Meanwhile, the victim had suffered a 4cm long, 1cm deep stab wound to the chest that needed stitches.

Smith later pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and admitted he would have been the one to cause the injuries.

His previous conviction for manslaughter in 2007 meant the judge had to extend his sentence today on the grounds he was ‘dangerous’ and likely to offend again.

Smith was handed a extended sentence of five-and-a-half years and three years on licence when he is released.