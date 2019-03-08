KGH to buy golf buggy after employee pitch

Less able patients at KGH will soon be transported by a golf buggy.

The idea was pitchedto a panel at the hospital’s Dragons’ Den-style event last year by senior cardiographer Louise Huitson.

The buggy (on loan) which was on display at the Dragons' Den event

As a result the hospital is investing £20,000 from its capital funds to set up the new service from the early summer.

The hospital will buy a top of the range ClubCar golf buggy which will carry three passengers and a driver to and from the hospital’s car parks to the entrances.

Louise said: “The idea came to me because I have a family member who has mobility issues and always struggles to attend hospital appointments.

“I had seen a buggy service operating at University Hospitals Leicester and I thought it was such a great idea and would be a real benefit for patients at KGH.

“So I made a bid at our internal Dragons’ Den event and was delighted to have secured £20,000 to set up the service.”

The hospital is appealing for volunteers to drive the buggy to set pick-up points and drop-off points situated around the hospital grounds.

Head of voluntary services, Alex Doherty, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for local people to volunteer in supporting patients who have limited mobility.

“Volunteers need to be over 21 and have a full UK driving licence and be in good health.

“We are looking for our volunteers to provide us with four hour shifts either from 8.30am to 12.30pm or 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

“The service will run from Monday to Friday and we are looking to develop a sizeable pool of volunteers so that we can keep the service running regularly.”

Drivers will wear high-visibility vests and wear headsets which enable them to communicate directly with patients who will contact them on a dedicated telephone number.

To get involved – and request an application form – email volunteering@kgh.nhs.uk.