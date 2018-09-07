KGH specialists volunteering at events for people to have moles checked

KGH’s dermatology department is teaming up with BBC Radio Northampton to enable local people to get worrying moles or skin lesions checked out.

The hospital has agreed to attend three public events as part of Helen’s Big Health Check 2018 in Rushden, Daventry and Northampton to enable as many people as possible to get advice from September 19 to September 21.

Because of the dates of the Radio Northampton events the hospital has decided to cancel its own annual skin cancer surveillance morning which it usually holds in September.

Like its own event KGH specialists volunteer their own time to support the public events and see people on a first come first served basis until everyone is seen.

The events are at:

- The Pemberton Centre, in HE Bates Way, Rushden, NN10 9YP on Thursday, September 20, from 12 noon to 3pm

- Daventry Leisure Centre in Lodge Road, Daventry, NN11 4FP, on Wednesday, September 19, from 12 noon to 3pm

- Indoor Arena at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club, The County Ground Abington Avenue, Northampton, NN1 4PR, on Friday September 21 from 12 noon to 3pm

All of the events are free and open to the general public.

KGH consultant dermatologist, Dr Olivia Stevenson, said: “This is an ideal opportunity to get yourself checked out by specialists if you have any concerns about funny moles or skin lesions.

“Skin cancer is very common – but also very treatable and with excellent outcomes in most cases if caught early - so it is really worthwhile having a check.

“Getting along to these free events may be able to put your mind at rest – otherwise you should go to your GP and have yourself checked out if you have any concerns.”

The skin surveillance stand, manned by KGH consultants and specialist nurses, will form part of BBC Radio Northampton annual health check events with presenter Helen Blaby.

The events promote good health and fitness and encourage participation with local sports clubs.

Northamptonshire Sport will be working with local leisure providers and sports clubs from each of the three areas to offer a number of taster sessions in a variety of activities.

These include traditional sports like archery and bowls.

There will however also be ‘walking sports’ such as football and netball – which are done at a slightly slower pace than the running version, while still providing physical benefits.

In addition to the physical activity taster sessions there will be a number of healthcare professionals offering a variety of health check including prostate cancer tests for men over the age of 45, mouth cancer screening, access to the University of Northampton’s Podiatrists, skin surveillance from KGH, and advice on mental health and diabetes.