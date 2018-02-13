KGH restricts visiting arrangements after flu admissions

Kettering General Hospital has temporarily restricted its visiting arrangements.

The hospital has seen an increasing number of patients being admitted over the past few days with viral symptoms caused by influenza and the norovirus bug.

To protect patients, KGH is restricting visiting to its wards to limit the potential for cross-infection.

People with a relative or friend in hospital are advised to ring the ward to check on visiting arrangements beforehand, or click here.

A KGH spokesman said: “Please do not visit the hospital if you have flu like/respiratory symptoms, or if you have had diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the last 48 hours.”