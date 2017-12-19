KGH given £2.6m to tackle winter pressures

Kettering General Hospital has been awarded £2.6 million in funding to respond to winter demand pressures.

The funding, part of an extra £350 million of national NHS money announced by the Chancellor Philip Hammond, will be used in a variety of ways.

Interim chief executive Fiona Wise said: “We welcome additional resources to address demand pressures which are particularly acute during the winter period.

“We are working on a number of plans to improve our urgent care performance.”

Part of the money, announced in the Commons today (Tuesday) by health minister Philip Dunne MP, is performance related.

MP for Kettering Philip Hollobone said: “Thanks to the dedication of its staff, KGH is treating record numbers of patients with increasingly world class treatments.

“Never has more money been invested in the hospital and I am delighted that an extra £2.6m is to be pumped in to help the hospital over the winter period.

“This is a good news story for Christmas for local people.”