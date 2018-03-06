KGH: Don’t visit A&E unless absolutely essential

KGH has pleaded with the public not to visit A&E unless they absolutely have to.

The hospital is extremely busy and is currently seeing a lot of seriously unwell older patients.

Anyone attending who is not a very urgent case is likely to wait longer than normal to be seen.

A KGH spokesman said: “If there is any way you can avoid using A&E by accessing other NHS services please do so.

“Alternatives to A&E for anyone who doesn’t require emergency care includes getting advice from your pharmacist, GP, NHS111, or consider accessing the Corby Urgent Care Centre.

“All of our wards are working hard to ensure that patients who are medically fit to leave hospital can go safely home as soon as possible.

“If you can help us to enable your relative or friend to be discharged in a timely manner we would really appreciate your support – as it releases a bed for another patient who may be waiting in A&E.”

The hospital is also asking anyone who has recently been ill to stay away.

The spokesman added: “Please don’t come to visit others in hospital if you have symptoms of a viral infection or have experienced vomiting or diarrhoea within the last 48 hours.

“Flu and norovirus are currently common in the local community and we are doing everything we can to keep them out of hospital.

“Thank you for your support.

“Please share this message with family and friends.”