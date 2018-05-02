KGH dementia garden appeal raises £40,000 in first year

Kettering General Hospital’s Forget-Me- Not Appeal to build a dementia garden has raised £40,000 in its first year.

The appeal was launched in March 2017 to transform a courtyard adjacent to the Lamport and Twywell wards into a dementia-friendly garden where patients can safely be active.

The donation from Kettering Rugby Football Club

By August 2017, the appeal had topped the £20,000 mark and also attracted a huge number of supporters including individuals and families touched by dementia and local businesses.

Significant practical support in creating the garden has also been given by a civil engineering company, garden centre and several other businesses.

KGH Forget-Me-Not Appeal organiser Jayne Chambers said: “The response from the local community has just been fantastic.

“I think just about everyone has been touched by dementia in some way through family members and the idea of supporting improved care for these patients has really taken off.

Railings for the new dementia garden at KGH

“Some recent developments have come from Bosworth’s Garden Centre in Burton Latimer who – as well as agreeing to design and plant a garden for us – now have a website where people can buy plants, benches and planters for the final garden at www.bosworthsgc.co.uk/kgh.

“I want to thank Gill Gardener and Sam Bosworth very much for their continued support.

“On April 14 I was presented with a cheque for £1,811 from Kettering Town Rugby Club in Waverley Road, Kettering.

“They raised the money at President’s Day lunches held at the club between October and March.

“The support was fantastic with most of the members bringing in raffle prizes as well as taking part in the raffle itself.

“In the garden itself we have already done a lot of work demolishing old buildings, sorting out amenities like electricity and we are now looking at new doors and windows with the help of independent trader Richard Flynn.

“We are soon going to have some smooth rendering done to walls to enable our artist, Catherine Matthews, from Kettering, to start work on providing murals for our seaside theme.

“We are still looking for a building firm to help us design and build an office area for our dementia nurse specialist where we can have private conversations with families and patients and also a small café building where we can have refreshments.”

To help support the appeal contact Jayne Chambers at Jayne.chambers@kgh.nhs.uk.

Donations can be made to the Kettering General Hospital Charity Fund (Forget-Me-Not Appeal) by calling 01536 491569.

An future event for the appeal is a Doing it for Dementia Party Night on Saturday, June 9, at Kettering Midland Band Social Club, Hallwood Road, Kettering, from 7pm to 11.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and the venue has been donated free of charge.

The band - the Furzey Suite – and the singer - Nigel Adair – have both provided their services for free.

For tickets go to https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/kgh-forget- me-not- appeal.