KGH appoints new chief operating officer

Kettering General Hospital has announced the appointment of its new chief operating officer.

Joanna Fawcus brings a wealth of valuable experience from within the NHS.

She is currently deputy chief operating Officer at James Paget University Hospital Foundation Trust and has worked for the NHS for over 20 years, holding senior positions both in acute trusts across the East Midlands and in NHS Improvement.

Joanna replaces Rebecca Brown who left the trust in June to take up the position of chief operating officer with University Hospitals of Leicester.

Chief executive Simon Weldon said: “I am extremely delighted that Joanna is joining the team here at KGH.

“We are on a journey of improvement and I know that Joanna has the skills, expertise and experience needed to help take KGH forward.”

Joanna said: “I am excited to be the new chief operating officer at KGH.

“I very much look forward to joining the team to take KGH forward on what is undoubtedly a challenging but exciting journey of improvement.”

Joanna will join the trust later this year.