KFCs in Northamptonshire remain partially closed after restaurants run out of chicken nationwide

KFC restaurants in Northamptonshire and nationwide have had to either partially or fully close to customers after they ran out of chicken and burger buns.

A number of restaurants have shut as bosses cite a ‘delivery hiccup’ and are still investigating how many stores have been affected.

According to the company’s website there are no stores up and running in Northamptonshire.

Managers and staff are awaiting on deliveries and hope to be fully back open soon.

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience, and we’re working to have all our restaurants back up and running as soon as we can!”

Editor’s note: The branch at Northampton’s Riverside Retail Park had been listed as open previously. Out story has been changed to reflect that, as of 1.20pm today (Monday) it is now listed as shut.