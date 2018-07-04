KettFest to launch with Grease party

A festival showcasing the arts in Kettering will launch with a party celebrating 40 years of Grease.

KettFest starts on July 13 with the party at Kafe Bloc in Sheep Street.

Doors open at 7pm with no admission charge.

Local DJ Bill Burton will provide entertainment.

Tony Bagshaw, owner of Kafe Bloc, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the interest in the event.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic evening.”

This will be the third year that Kafe Bloc will have held the KettFest launch party and it is expected to be the biggest and best yet.

There will be a bottle of prosecco for the best American car and best Sandy or Danny with craft ales and ciders, Warner Edwards gin and hot food on offer.

With a marquee and table and chairs outside the organisers say there will be dancing in the street again.