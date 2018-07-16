KettFest 2018 picture special

editorial image

Kettering was the centre of attention this weekend for its annual cultural festival.

KettFest, now in its fourth year, saw venues across the town hold events celebrating culture in a variety of ways, while street furniture was transformed by yarn bombers.

Click here to see the pictures.

It launched with a party in Sheep Street on Friday (July 13).

Saturday included performers of all descriptions in the Market Place and elsewhere, a miniature railway, talks in the library, music in Kino Lounge and The Yards, art exhibitions and more.

Kettering Citadel Band performed a concert at Rockingham Road Pleasure Park on Sunday.

Pictures by Alison Bagley and Glyn Dobbs.