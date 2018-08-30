Kettering writer co-authors book on county cricketing legend

A Kettering author has co-written a book about a county cricketing icon who played for England and twice helped take Northamptonshire to the brink of the County Championship.

The Bank Clerk Who Went to War is the authorised biography of David Steele, who made his Test debut in 1975 at the age of 33 - helping to rescue England after they had suffered a first Test thrashing at the hands of Australia.

The book, co-authored by Kettering author Ian Addis and broadcaster Andrew Radd, was written after hours of interviews with Steele.

It tells the exciting story of Steele, who was thrust into an England team which was struggling at the time.

Few people expected him to be the one to rescue England, but in his debut Test series, despite almost getting lost in the Lord’s pavilion on his way out to bat in his first match, he finished top of the England batting averages and became a national hero - later winning the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award.

In his eight Test matches, he faced the fearsome Australian bowling duo of Lillee and Thomson and the destructive bowling of the West Indies.

Cover HB Steele

During his domestic cricket career, Steele twice helped take Northamptonshire to the brink of the County Championship, was named a Wisden Cricketer of the Year and won the NatWest Trophy with Derbyshire. He played cricket at county level for more than 20 years and scored more than 22,000 runs, also taking 623 wickets.

The 240-page book, published on September 1, is available to order from www.chequeredflagpublishing.co.uk or can be ordered from most high street book stores.